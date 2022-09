Michigan football will be without its starting left tackle Ryan Hayes and starting linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green on Saturday against Colorado State, a U-M spokesperson confirmed.

The Wolverines will likely look to senior Karsen Barnhart, who has a few starts under his belt, as Hayes' replacement

No further information on Hayes' injury was provided.

Junior linebacker Kalel Mullings will likely fill in for Hill-Green.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned Hill-Green's minor injury over the last two weeks.

Michigan and Colorado State kick off at noon.