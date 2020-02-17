News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 15:36:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (2-17)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to talk about U-M's big win over Indiana, tourney prospects and more.

RELATED: Wolverines' Confidence Growing by the day

RELATED: Daily Newsstand — February 17

Juwan Howard and his Michigan Wolverines basketball team are 7-7 in Big Ten play.
Juwan Howard and his Michigan Wolverines basketball team are 7-7 in Big Ten play. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}