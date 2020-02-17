The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 17
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Michigan State (in Detroit)
Sport: Hockey
When: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports Detroit
What an effort by our defense today and a balanced effort from the offense!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 16, 2020
We couldn't do it without the support of y'all at Crisler though!#Family #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qoAkX6OCYu
This is what Michigan is all about, all the alum coming back, those who were the foundation to make a great program!#Family Forever #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/GxwBBCiwm1— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) February 16, 2020
Michigan seniors @Xaviersimpson3 and @JonTeske have now won 105 career games, making them the winningest players in Michigan basketball history!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/oCnBR0gXua— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2020
Another DUB for @umichbball. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DLLoRbPbip— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 16, 2020
Today was fun! Hear all about it in @EdUofM’s postgame report!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/lilxPZrDjn— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 17, 2020
With 1️⃣1️⃣ assists, @Xaviersimpson3 posted his 15th career double-digit assists game making him the all-time leader in Michigan history, passing Gary Grant who had 14 double-digit assist efforts. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aZ4d5FgGWc— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2020
.@Brandon_Johns0 with the assist on Franz's postgame on-cam look 😂#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/5W9dXubKiL— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2020
Everybody eats! THREE from @colebajema22! 👌#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/lvRmCnHuOU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2020
Back at 〽️ today! 👀 @DerrickWalton10 @moritz_weasley #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3Mg8ZAe3Za— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2020
Back at it stalking his guy. Printed the picture of him and got his autograph on it. And colored him pictures of Olaf. Thank you @Brandon_Johns0 #Nolansguy https://t.co/f27qXhLm6R pic.twitter.com/xXj4YLdMOj— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) February 16, 2020
Everybody was trolling Franz today!! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dn2zEWKMG8— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2020
UM's basketball team seems to be an “Any given day,” team. They can lose to anyone, or beat anyone, depending on how they woke up that day - which seems to describe most of the Big Ten this year, w/more parity than I've ever seen. Perhaps Livers's return changes that going fwd.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) February 16, 2020
Signing up for an an annual membership to https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS ($99.95) in February will get you a gift code worth $49.50 to the Rivals Fan Shop (while supplies lasts). The promo code for this limited time offer is Annual50.https://t.co/GqegiI9eol pic.twitter.com/srChfCyH2P— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) February 17, 2020
Perfect ball placement. Michigan commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) to top 2022 target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/EUO6wzZa9N— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 16, 2020
Michigan commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) with a ballsy throw to Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) for a TD #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4aZTvEXstS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 16, 2020
Michigan commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) with a dart to top 2022 WR Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503). Boom up on Fast 15-14. @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aBYqGKwFX1— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 16, 2020
New Michigan DB target JD Coffey #GoBlue https://t.co/5EsOzETCdX— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 16, 2020
New Michigan DB target Ishmael Ibraheem #GoBlue https://t.co/5xc09Y0dN3— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 16, 2020
Another day, another arm raise for Mason Parris.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 16, 2020
Make that 25-0 on the season.@umichwrestling | @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/LJPF5eWtAL
Hwt: Parris earns a 3-1 decision against #5 Hillger. He improves to 25-0 on the season.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 16, 2020
Wisconsin 20, Michigan 12 pic.twitter.com/YCisppn604
197: Striggow counters a single leg to ice it with another takedown and rideout. Beats Watkins, 7-3, with two takedowns, 1:16 RT.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 16, 2020
Wisconsin 20, Michigan 9 pic.twitter.com/oJddoHud8Y
Kurt Golder talks about Men's Gymnastics big win over Oklahoma#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y6NcnlQIZm— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) February 16, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Blows out Indiana in Impressive Fashion, 89-65
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Destruction of IU Further Proof That U-M is Once Again Hitting its Stride
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From a Michigan Blowout of Indiana
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Recap 89-65 Destruction of Indiana
• Kendall Rogers, NCAA.com: Led by Hajjar, Michigan Baseball's Pitching Shows the Wolverines are Here to Stay
