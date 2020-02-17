“UM's basketball team seems to be an ‘Any given day,’ team. They can lose to anyone, or beat anyone, depending on how they woke up that day — which seems to describe most of the Big Ten this year, w/more parity than I've ever seen. Perhaps Livers's return changes that going fwd.”

— U-M historian and author John U. Bacon on Twitter Sunday evening, following the Wolverines' 89-65 destruction of Indiana.