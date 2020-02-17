News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Michigan State (in Detroit)

Sport: Hockey

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports Detroit

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“UM's basketball team seems to be an ‘Any given day,’ team. They can lose to anyone, or beat anyone, depending on how they woke up that day — which seems to describe most of the Big Ten this year, w/more parity than I've ever seen. Perhaps Livers's return changes that going fwd.”
— U-M historian and author John U. Bacon on Twitter Sunday evening, following the Wolverines' 89-65 destruction of Indiana.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Blows out Indiana in Impressive Fashion, 89-65

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Destruction of IU Further Proof That U-M is Once Again Hitting its Stride

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From a Michigan Blowout of Indiana

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Recap 89-65 Destruction of Indiana

• Kendall Rogers, NCAA.com: Led by Hajjar, Michigan Baseball's Pitching Shows the Wolverines are Here to Stay

