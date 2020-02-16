TheWolverine

News More News
Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Recap 89-65 Destruction Of Indiana

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several of his players recapped today's impressive 89-65 victory over Indiana after the blowout.

RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Blows out Indiana in Impressive Fashion

RELATED: A Close Look at the Hoosiers

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Isaiah Livers
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play at Rutgers on Wednesday night. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Indiana head coach Archie Miller

Junior guard Eli Brooks

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

