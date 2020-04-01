Few schools have appeared in the Final Four more than Michigan.

The Wolverines have advanced to the Final Four eight times, and they have done it at least once every decade since the 1960s except for the aughts.

Cazzie Russell and Bill Buntin led Michigan to the Final Four in back-to-back seasons in 1964 and 1965 before the Fab Five accomplished the same feat in 1992 and 1993. In 1976, the Wolverines faced two unbeaten teams in the Final Four (the only school to ever do so). John Beilein coached two teams that were the No. 5 seed in their respective Big Ten Tournaments to the Final Four thanks, in part, to two long, last-second threes that helped them survive (2013 and 2018). And an interim coach took the Wolverines to the promised land as a No. 3 seed in 1989.

It will never be known if Michigan would have done it for the ninth time this season because the Final Four, which would have been this Saturday, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given that there will be no basketball played this weekend, there is no better opportunity than now to reflect back on Michigan’s past Final Four teams and rank which ones were the best.