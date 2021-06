Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Dug McDaniel Commits To Juwan Howard, U-M

Four-star Dug McDaniel capped off a two-day visit with a pledge to Juwan Howard and the Wolverines, becoming the first commitment of the rising seniors.

McDaniel has ties to Michigan freshmen Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams and has been high on the Wolverines for some time. He was thought to be hesitant after the Wolverines signed Frankie Collins in the 2021 class, but he pulled the trigger tonight.

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.