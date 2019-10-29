It’s taken some work to get this far, he admitted.

Bajema looked comfortable handling the ball, not overwhelmed, and nailed an NBA triple in addition to a couple more jumpers.

Nobody’s certain what to expect from freshman guard Cole Bajema, even Bajema himself. The Washington native has proven to be a quick study under new head coach Juwan Howard, however, and showed he fit right in during Monday night’s open scrimmage.

“The speed and the pace of the game … people just always tell you from high school to the college game, it’s going to be sped up. Everybody is bigger, faster and stronger, but it really does hit you, for sure,” he said.

Howard and Co. have made him no promises on playing time, so he’s put in the work to put himself in position to play this year. He gained 17 pounds, from 174 to 191, under strength coach Jon Sanderson, has worked to get his shot up over taller defenders and is getting used to shooting in a big arena.

“It’s definitely tougher just because I’m getting used to the arena atmosphere,” he said. “This is only the second or third time playing in a big arena like this.”

While he’s far from home, he’s not homesick. He has family on the west side of Michigan, and they’ve already been down to go to a football game with him. He and his teammates have bonded, hitting movies together, etc., and roommate Franz Wagner has been a great match.

“We get along real well, laugh a lot,” he said. “When we’re bored, we just watch sports, play video games all the time. We’re bonding.

“He’s a funny guy. He laughs at my jokes a lot, which is good,” he quipped. “When it comes to basketball, it’s all serious.”

Both continue to learn in preparation for the Nov. 5 season opener. Wagner will miss it with a wrist injury, but Bajema expects to see some time and prove himself in his first year.