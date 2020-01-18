Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Howard Miffed By Foul Disparity In Loss
Michigan played an inspired game in a loss at Iowa, leading by seven in the second half before fading down the stretch. The Wolverines just couldn't hit shots in the last five minutes, a common the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news