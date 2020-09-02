 The Latest on Michigan Wolverines Basketball's pursuit of Five-Star Harrison Ingram
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-02 10:24:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Harrison Ingram

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

There's been plenty of buzz recently about Michigan's chances with five-star wing Harrison Ingram. Here's the latest ...


ITF EXTRA: On Harrison Ingram and Michigan

There's been plenty of buzz recently about Michigan's chances with five-star wing Harrison Ingram.
There's been plenty of buzz recently about Michigan's chances with five-star wing Harrison Ingram. (https://rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}