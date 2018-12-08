Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After this afternoon’s 89-78 victory over South Carolina, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin praised Michigan and how fundamentally sound the Wolverines were.

This is obviously not surprising involving a John Beilein-coached squad, as the U-M head man is well-known for his ability to teach the basics and the fundamentals of the game.

This factors into why players develop at such amazing rates under Beilein, with junior forward Jon Teske and junior point guard Zavier Simpson being perhaps the two best examples on the current roster.

The transformation the two have made during their time in Ann Arbor has been incredible, and Teske gave a little more background info as to why that is this afternoon.

“That’s just how Coach B and his staff are, and the type of kids he recruits,” he explained. “Kids who are willing to work hard know they can develop, and that’s what we all did.

“I knew it would take time for me to develop my game, but I’m just glad to be out there playing right now. Coach B wants us to have every detail down — how we cut, how we catch the ball how we pass and whether or not we have the right spin on the ball.

“He preaches that from day one — as a freshman, that’s the first drill you do. You’ll pass for 20 minutes and then do cuts for 10 minutes.”

The junior compiled 15 points and nine boards this afternoon against the Gamecocks, and has seemingly been gaining more and more confidence every game.

Though still a quiet person by nature, sophomore guard Jordan Poole said the big man is coming into his own.

“The aggression he has going toward the basket is incredible,” Poole exclaimed. “He got that charge called on him when he was trying to dunk in the lane, and I don’t think that’s something he would’ve even tried last year. We just want him to express himself because I think it puts him in a different mindset.”

“Coach B had to get into him recently,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers added. “He was just telling him to go after rebounds hard, and Jon has been great at it ever since.”

Confidence has been a big part of Livers’ game as well this year.

The sophomore got off to a blazing start from behind the arc this season, nailing 12 of his first 21 attempts.

He had cooled off lately, however, making just one over his last three games prior to Saturday, but bounced back by connecting on four of his seven attempts against South Carolina.

“Isaiah is a phenomenal shooter, even though I beat him in a lot of shooting drills we do,” Poole laughed. “He’s a mismatch for whatever four[-man] is guarding him.”

“Coach B just stresses good shots,” Livers said. “He doesn’t like tough twos, and it’s all about trust with him.”

Smart offensive play and shot selection is one of the many reasons the Wolverines improved to 10-0 with the win, and are unanimously viewed as one of the best teams in the country.

The national media “experts” didn’t expect Michigan to be this good (evidenced by their preseason No. 19 ranking) after the departures of Moe Wagner, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson from last year's squad.

Poole, however, never expected any sort of drop off.

“Not one bit,” he said bluntly. “When has Michigan dropped off in recent years after losing guys? The coaches have done such a great job with preparing a new crop of players every year.”

The chemistry the players have with each other is another factor that has allowed them to be so successful.

It’s obvious the teammates genuinely enjoy each other’s company, and Teske admitted as much after today’s win.

“We love playing with each other and we’re always hanging out off the court,” he revealed. “It’s about more than basketball with us, and it’s hard to beat a team who is connected and has one heartbeat.”