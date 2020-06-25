 Michigan Wolverines Basketball's Juwan Howard Landed a Great One In Isaiah Barnes, Says Analyst
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 18:38:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: Analyst Says Isaiah Barnes Is On The Rise

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

How did Isaiah Barnes go from relative unknown to receiving high major offers from elite basketball programs to finally ending up at one (Michigan?).It was all in the film.With no AAU season to add...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}