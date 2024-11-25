Ten potential flips to watch heading into National Signing Day

Na'eem Offord

National Signing Day is just over a week away. A lot of movement is going to happen in the closing days. Here are 10 committed prospects Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney thinks could flip their pledges leading up to next Wednesday.



As of late this past weekend, everything is “status quo” in Carroll’s recruitment which means that the new five-star offensive tackle remains committed to Alabama but is seriously considering a flip to Colorado. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has been committed to the Crimson Tide since June and some people close to Carroll love Alabama and the situation there. But he had a phenomenal visit to Colorado recently.He really respects what freshman Jordan Seaton has done with the Buffaloes and their success this season is playing a key role here.

One wonders if a snowstorm kept Cure from flipping earlier this season. A few weeks ago, the Kansas State commit from Goodland, Kan., was supposed to take another visit to Oregon for a game weekend but a storm in Denver didn’t allow Cure to fly out to the Pacific Northwest so the trip never happened. Cure has said in recent days he still believes he could make the trip this weekend for the Washington matchup so if that happens then the Kansas State commit could be on flip watch because the four-star tight end has always shown an affinity for the Ducks. Still, he’s an in-state prospect, Kansas State has a track record with tight ends and a flip could still be tough.

Fasusi has been committed to Oklahoma since late August but things really got interesting in the last week as the Lewisville, Texas, standout took a visit to Texas over the weekend and will be at Texas A&M this weekend when the Aggies host the Longhorns. The trip to Austin went really well for the five-star offensive tackle and Texas cannot be counted out of any recruitment but the word Sunday was that Texas A&M might be the team to watch here if things go well in College Station. The overwhelming feeling right now is that Fasusi sticks with the Sooners.

This one kind of came out of left field but Michigan has stepped up its NIL game in recent weeks getting five-star QB Bryce Underwood and trying to land a stud defensive end in Javion Hilson, Isaiah Gibson or others so there is some believability in that Haywood could be interested in the Wolverines. Here’s the tough part: Haywood couldn’t visit Michigan over the weekend (its final home game of the season) because his Denton (Texas) Ryan team was in the playoffs. Now the Wolverines are at Ohio State this weekend. Unless a mid-week visit happens – or Haywood decides not to sign next Wednesday – then this one feels kind of like a long shot.

This one came a little out of left field since Marshall has been committed to the Tigers since August after flipping from Michigan but over the weekend the Chicago (Ill.) Fenwick standout showed up at Texas. Maybe Marshall is looking for an off-ramp from Auburn after a tough season despite the thrilling win over Texas A&M. Maybe the Longhorns are pushing harder for Marshall since another top target (maybe Javion Hilson) is looking elsewhere. Either way, the five-star edge rusher took the time to see what Texas has to offer and since he doesn’t say much about his recruitment, there could be something in the works.

Offord has been committed to Ohio State since February but his recruitment could take some really interesting twists and turns in the closing days. The Birmingham (Ala.) Parker five-star cornerback was back at Auburn this past weekend for its win over Texas A&M and got to spend a lot of time with commits and other top prospects. Staying home would definitely not be a surprise at all. If Offord shows up at Ohio State this weekend for The Game against Michigan, the Buckeyes could still feel really good about keeping him. If he doesn’t, then Auburn has to like where it stands. Oregon rounds out his top three.

A flip possibility here seems to be fading. Miami and Florida have tried as hard as possible to flip the five-star from Zephyrhills, Fla., and nothing has happened yet. Pickett is also heading back to LSU this weekend for the Oklahoma matchup, which could finalize everything in his recruitment. On Friday night, Pickett wasn’t talking much about his recruitment – and that uncertainty could lead to more speculation – but the Tigers still look strong here with the opportunity of getting stronger after another trip.

The five-star offensive tackle looked like a Tennessee lock until he showed up at Ohio State, surprising even some in Columbus, and now it looks like this could be a really interesting recruitment down the stretch. Sanders committed to the Volunteers in August but the word I’ve gotten is that Ohio State coach Ryan Day wasn’t going to just let Sanders visit for some NIL play. The Buckeyes have pitched all their success along the offensive line and Sanders seems to be very interested. Sunday was supposed to be a big day as both sides met so Ohio State is definitely making a play to flip the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class.

South Carolina seems to be the biggest threat to flip the Auburn commit as Ole Miss is still hanging around as well, but Smith was back on The Plains this past weekend for the big win over Texas A&M and things could have solidified even more with his pledge. Still, the Gamecocks and the Rebels are not going to back off the high four-star defensive end from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson down the stretch. The Gamecocks are on the road at Clemson this weekend so that could favor Auburn as well.