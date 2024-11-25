Everything Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Ohio State press conference

On whether getting Biff Poggi back on the staff is a possibility

Yeah, it was great having Biff back. I was very close with Biff, he worked with me directly when he was here. I'm excited, we'll work those things out, but definitely a possibility of having him back. Looking forward to it.

On the biggest takeaways from being head coach during last year's game

I mean, I think it was a lot of collaborative effort with Jesse and with those guys. You know, I actually had to make decisions throughout the game too, you know, whether time-outs, all those things. But, you know, really the rivalry piece is the rivalry piece, and it's intense, it's fun, it's what you want to do. So, you know, the strategy last year was, as you recall, pretty aggressive, and that's what we did. So, we'll continue internally and have those decisions as a group.

On his decisions in that game contributing to becoming head coach at Michigan

I mean, I wasn't trying to become the head coach of Michigan based off that game. I was just trying to help our team win that game and make the best decision for us at that time.

On the challenges Ohio State's secondary and front bring

Yeah, they're as good as any defense in the country. They're a complete defense, got great skill, got great talent, do a good job with the scheme, something we're familiar with. We've studied, we've watched, and, you know, they're a really good team. So, we'd have to go execute at a high level to go win.

On embracing the welcome they'll get at Ohio Stadium

Yeah, we'll have those conversations internally as a group. I will do that. But, obviously, crowd noise in practice and doing those things, and I think our guys love those environments. So, you know, we'll definitely increase the crowd noise, and you put it in the indoor, it gets pretty loud, but we'll definitely have to wet the elements and create some noise and distractions outside, too, to make sure we understand what the weather's going to be like.

On the importance of recruiting and balancing that with the transfer portal

It's very important. You know, you want to cut your teeth on the high school players and improving those, but you've got to supplement and do the things you need to in the portal. So, you know, we're going to focus on both. You know, we have plans for both, and we'll continue to do that. But, obviously, we're continuing to try to bring the best players we can that fit us and fit the systems and fit this culture here.

On whether there's an emotional tax playing in the rivalry

I mean, I don't know about an emotional tax. It's fun. It's everything you want to be. When you grow up as a kid, whether you want to be a coach, whether you want to be a player, this is what you want to do. You want to be in these types of games. So it's awesome to be a part of. You know, it's a lot of work. It's something you think about all year. And, you know, it's an exciting time for us to be in.

On the trench game being important

Yeah, I think the biggest piece of this game is it's the rushing battle. And I think you've seen that every year. The team that wins the rushing battle wins the game. So I know that we focus on the same thing. So that's got to be an emphasis for us to do.

On an underdog mentality mattering in this game

I mean, I don't think none of that matters in this game. It doesn't matter the records. It doesn't matter anything. The spread, that doesn't matter. It's all about the game. So we've got to go execute. We've got to go handle what we have to handle to go win.

On how Michigan can win the rushing battle

Yeah, we've got to do our jobs up front. Obviously, our guys played really well last game. I thought they played with great technique, great fundamentals, great eyes, discipline. So they've got to do that this game and do it at an even higher level. So they'll be prepared. The guys have been in since the game broke, watching film and doing those things as they are every week. So I'm really excited about that matchup.

On the defensive line against Northwestern

Yeah, those guys just, I mean, they played really well. Played really well together. Played as a unit. You saw those guys really come together even more with six sacks in that game. I think TJ had one. Josiah had two. KG had one. Mace, I mean, so those guys played really well together. I thought it was good to see.

On Colston Loveland and Will Johnson's status

Yeah, we'll see. I think Colston is trying to get in a good direction. We'll get a better feel in the next couple of days. The same thing with Will. So we'll see.

On whether he's found a message that has worked for the team

I think every team is different. Every team is different. Every message is going to be different. So, obviously, you've been on the loss side and been on the wins. The thing that is similar for the wins is the preparation. That's really what it's going to come down to and how we prepare mentally, physically, and emotionally for the game because there's going to be ups and downs, adversity in the game. So we've got to prepare for that and make sure we're ready for that as players and coaches.

On the veterans having big moments and talks to the team

I mean, I think there will be times. We always do. We have, at some point, leaders of the team talk to the team about different things. So those will come up at some point, but that really happens organically.

On who indoctrinated him into this rivalry

I mean, everybody. When you walk in the building, obviously Jim being around him, but really just being around it and being at Michigan, being here for seven years, it's something you can't forget. You just see, as soon as you walk in the building, you see the pictures, you see everything. You understand the importance of the game and what it means. As soon as you put on the Maize and Blue, that's the first thing you hear about is that game. So the fans, the people, coaches here, the coaches of the past, they make sure you understand what it's all about.

On Tyler Morris' recent performances

Yeah, really good. I think career high and targets 10 and seven catches. Played really, really well. Really sound. Just keeps doing things really good, and I'm excited for him for this game as well.

On the opportunity to put a stamp on the season

Yeah, I mean, I think we're not going to forget about what's happened, but I think we're used as motivation for this game. This game means a lot. It's just every year it means that much, and each team could be 11-0. The records go out the window in this game, and you really just care about winning the game. So that's what our guys are focused on, and doing everything we can to go win.

On whether he feels like the team is playing its best football

Yeah, it feels like it. You've got to go prepare, though, so you can't rest off the Laurels the last game and be satisfied. You've still got to stay hungry, and that's what we've got to go do.

On how to prepare for an emotionally charged environment

Yeah, I think you put them in these environments, whether it's practice and different things, and you try to cause uncomfortability throughout practice, whether it's noise, whether it's movement, whatever you can do to put the guys in a situation. But our guys are excited and ready for it, so it's more of calming them down than bringing them up, because if you can't get hype for this game, then you're probably on a pulse. There's not much you've got to say to get them hyped for this one.

On campaigning for Dominic Zvada for the Lou Groza Award

He's outstanding. He's been that way since he's gotten here. I don't know what the other kickers are doing around the country, but I'm not sure it's anywhere close to Dom. So whoever's out there listening should give the award to him for sure.

On whether he anticipates Jyaire Hill to start at corner

You know, we'll see. We'll see what happens in practice. I thought Amir Hall stepped up in a big way this game, but look for Jyaire to jump back and do the same thing. So we'll see how this week progresses.

On whether Jim Harbaugh has reached out or he has plans to speak to him this week

No, I haven't talked to him in a couple days, and I might send him a text tonight and wish him luck and everything. But game day, I try to let him be. So I know he's pretty locked in.

On what gives him the belief they can win this game and whether the players believe they can win

Yeah, I think they do. I think this game is all bets are off, and the guys are prepared mentally, physically to go attack. We've had great preparation up to this point, and then we've got to get on the field and do it. So I feel like we can, but that's our job to go prepare to do it.

On whether he disputes the report that Will Johnson will miss the Ohio State game

Yeah, I just go by what the doctors say. So I can't confirm or say anything else besides what the doctors tell us.

On why the defense has been stout recently

Yeah, great team defense, great communication, playing with great fundamentals, eyes, angles, really all the fundamental pillars that we talk about, and you can see it on film constantly, whether it was the last two quarters at Indiana or this past game. So I just thought they've done a great job. They've played together, and they've had a lot of fun doing it.

On this not being a normal week of the season

I mean, you can feel it. You can feel the energy. It's not something you can't really describe. It's just different. It's a different energy. It's a different moment. We all understand what it's about and what it feels like to be in the game. The new guys, even the new guys, Jordan Marshall came up to me and hit me on the butt and said, Coach, it's that time. I said, yes, it is. So those guys know, a guy from Ohio, but even the guys from down south, they understand what this game's about. So, you know, obviously we're preparing like we have, like we did last week, but they all understand the moment.

On how he thinks Davis Warren is prepared for the environment

Yeah, yeah, it's a hostile environment. It'll be as hostile as it's ever been there this weekend. But, you know, I think our guys embrace it, and we're going to embrace the noise, embrace the crowd, and, you know, go prepare like we can.

On Davis Warren improving during the be week

I mean, he just, I mean, his progression of what he's done and just his confidence in himself and other guys playing around him are really good, too. I think that helps. I think the receivers have stepped up, protection's been better, and those guys just really done a really good job as a whole unit. So him doing his job and everybody else around him doing their jobs.

On knowing there will need to be big plays made in this game

Yeah, I can't tell you what we're going to do, but I think every year we go on that game and people say we can't throw it, and then all of a sudden there's throws, and it's like, oh, all of a sudden we can't throw it, and we can't run it. So really all we're going to do is go prepare and not worry about anything else, put the best game plans we can together, and go try to win.

On the differences in Ohio State compared to last year

I mean, last year they were really good too. So, I mean, people make all these references of it's different. I mean, last year they had Marvin Harrison. They have Jeremiah Smith. The defense is mostly the same guys, except for Caleb Downs. So quarterback's different. He's playing really, really well, really efficient, and then they have another running back in there, but the other guy that they had running back was really good. So they're still a talented team. It's not like they have lost talent or they weren't as talented last year. They have that. They're just playing really good together.

On whether he leans on Tony Alford more this week

I mean, he's just going to add the value that he's continued to have. Obviously, he knows the building. He's been in there, and obviously we'll have conversations about that, but really just everybody's going to do their job in the best of their ability to help us win.

On the challenges Ohio State presents at wide receiver

Yeah. I mean, as good as the wide receiver crew you'll see in the country, probably. We saw a great one with Texas and Oregon, and this one is probably as good or better. Jeremiah Smith is as advertised. He's big, he's strong, he's fast. He can make all the tough catches, so we've got to do a great job disrupting him, and then you've got Emeka Egbuka. You've got Carnell Tate. You've got Brandon Ennis. So they've got a lot of threats out there, so we've got to do a good job making it uncomfortable for the quarterback to distribute it to them and then not getting them in their comfort level. So they're going to make plays. They always do, and they will, but we've got to limit those plays.