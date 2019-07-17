Arizona State and Duke offered him and Michigan followed suit.

"They like my game a lot," he said. "I talk to Coach Howard a lot. He knows what to do and how to get me (to the NBA) and prepare me for it. I always have to keep that in the back of my mind and I like the area that Michigan is in, too.”

Duke, though, is probably the favorite. From Rivals:

“I am going to have a top eight probably after the LA period and then take five officials off of that,” he said. “I want to sign early so I will probably make my decision in early November or in late October.”

Why is Coleman such a heavy target nationally? He is a hard-nosed, active and consistent producer that has become more explosive in recent weeks and now can comfortably make shots to the perimeter. He boasts excellent character traits and looks to be a sure-fire producer at the highest level in college.

Much of the talk has surrounded Virginia as Coleman’s likely landing spot in recent months but the 2020 class is already fairly full. He did say that UVA is still a strong suitor which was reflected by Tony Bennett attending a number of his games over the weekend. NC State and Virginia Tech are two others to keep tabs on but Duke’s entrance into his recruitment could change things.

Four-star Lance Ware is the other prospect the Wolverines offered. Howard and Co. watched him closely at Peach Jam and he might be the guy with whom U-M has the best shot in the 2020 class. he has been on campus a few times, including for the College Practice Camp last year.



