Tschetter averaged 34 points per game last year to lead the state in scoring. He's around 30 through seven games this year.

Forward Will Tschetter is shining in his senior year, as expected. He and his Stewartville team have one loss, the result of his point guard being out, and even then he stepped in a few days ago to man the position and provide the top performance of the week in his area .

From the Post-Bulletin on his most recent performance:

Nolan Stier was out, so Will Tschetter had to play point guard against one of the most vicious defenses in the state. But he still managed to shine. The Stewartville standout scored 31 points and ripped down 20 rebounds in the 72-60 loss to No. 3 Caledonia. He was on pace for 40 points and 26 rebounds at halftime. Tschetter's midrange jumper was on fire, and he made two deep 3-pointers too. Tschetter has packed 20 pounds of muscle onto his frame, and he's really developing into a superstar.'

He received an A+ grade for his efforts.

Caledonia's entire defensive gameplan was surrounded to stop him. If you were drawing up the best defender to try and stop Tschetter, Casey Schultz would fit the ball. Strong, unmovable, long, athletic. Schultz is the ideal fit. And Tschetter still managed to torch anyone in his path for 20 points and 13 rebounds in the first half alone. He finished with 31 points and 20 rebounds despite having a bunch of double teams and even having to play point guard because of Nolan Stier's absence. Tschetter's midrange game is almost automatic, and Caledonia paid for giving him an inch of space in the first half.

It's almost expected that he's going to get 30 every single night. It's no big deal when he puts up 31 and 20 because that's just what we've grown accustomed to Tschetter doing on a nightly basis. But let's not take him for granted. He's an exceptional, generational-type talent.

“He’s the second-best player in the state, no question,” Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said (Chet Holmgren, the nation's top player, being No. 1). “You can’t stop him. The only way to stop him is to put two guys on him. Even tonight, he has 31 points and 20 rebounds with two guys draped all over him. He gets up at 5 a.m. and goes and lifts. He’s earned all the accolades he’s getting. I’m really privileged to get to coach such a special talent.”

Tschetter scored 29 points to lead then-unbeaten Stewartville (6-0) over Cannon Falls Feb. 2, 59-36.

Video of his full game against Lourdes, including an insane dunk: