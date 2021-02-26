Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was thrilled with his team’s win over Ohio State, and he made it clear. He also had something up his sleeve for his team when it returned to practice in preparation for Iowa.

He popped in the OSU game film with a list of notes, and it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

U-M allowed the Buckeyes 1.3 points per possession, a number that will win the vast majority of games on the schedule. The Wolverines won with their offense, scoring an astounding 1.42 per trip, but could have made it easier on themselves by playing the type of defense they had all year.

“I knew I was going to show those defensive numbers the next day, after the day we played, but I held it and held it and kept it in my back pocket until the time that I felt it was right to inspire a better defensive effort than what we gave against Ohio State,” Howard said. “Not to take anything away from Ohio State — they’re a really good team — I just felt defensively, we got more into scoring than we did getting stops.”

