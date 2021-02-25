Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Iowa Win
Michigan Wolverines basketball handled Iowa, 79-57, behind a big second half. Head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson, senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner all met with the media postgame. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey and senior center Luka Garza also spoke about the contest.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Handles Iowa, 79-57, Behind Big Second Half
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
Iowa Basketball Head Coach Fran McCaffrey
Iowa Basketball Senior Center Luka Garza
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook