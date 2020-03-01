Back-to-back triples by Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. and Andre Wesson gave the Buckeyes an 11-9 lead and forced a Michigan timeout at 13:51.

U-M heated up temporarily to grab an early 7-3 lead on a triple from junior forward Isaiah Livers and senior Jon Teske’s jumper, but the Wolverines gave up four easy points on pick-six, careless turnovers. OSU had six early points in transition and were all over the boards and loose balls in the first half, leading to five, second-chance points.

Michigan’s offense started slowly on the road once again in a 77-63 blowout loss at Ohio State. U-M made only one of its first five shots and one of five triples despite getting shooting guard Eli Brooks back from a one-game absence. Brooks, wearing a black mask, missed his first two shots but notched four early rebounds and provided some stellar defense in the early going.

Michigan went zone, and EJ Liddell immediately found a soft spot for a short jumper to give OSU a four-point lead. Freshman Franz Wagner hit a triple to follow … Simpson’s steal and finish at 9:23 gave U-M the lead back.



U-M had a chance to take the lead back and get some momentum down 19-18, but sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. missed a pair of free throws. OSU’s Duane Washington Jr. nailed a pair of long triples and Livers missed wide-open on the other end.

The Buckeyes were in early control at 25-18, and it was 28-20 after a Kaleb Wesson triple from the top.

U-M went over five minutes without a field goal before Simpson followed two free throws from sophomore Colin Castleton with a drive and finish to cut the deficit to 30-26. The Wolverines missed another pair of threes and were 2-for-12 before Livers finally connected to make it 32-29 at the 1:50 mark. It was his second make in seven attempts (five triples).

Neither team would score in the final 1:50, and the Buckeyes took a three-point lead to the locker room.

Livers, Teske and Simpson all managed six, first half points, but the Wolverines shot only 10-for-26 from the floor (38.5 percent) to OSU’s 40.6. The Buckeyes’ three-point game (5-for-12) was the reason they were ahead.

SECOND HALF

Michigan got it going early in the second half. Sipmson’s drive and finish and a Brooks three tied the game at 34 following a CJ Walker jumper, and U-M took the lead at 18:00 on another Simpson drive and finish. Wagner cleaned up a Brooks miss to make it 38-34 and force a Buckeyes timeout at 17:32.

U-M started to get lax on defense. The Wolverines picked up three reach-in fouls on one possession and already had four total at the 15:57 mark. The Buckeyes took advantage and and went up 42-38, including a Kaleb Wesson triple from the top.

It was 46-40 before Davis ended a run with post and reverse lay-up. Another Simpson drive and finish cut it to two at 11:40, but the Buckeyes were already in the bonus, and U-M lost Washington for yet another triple. He hit another at 9:55 to force a U-M timeout with OSU up 52-46.

Wagner tripled on the second possession after the timeout to cut the lead in half. Wagner’s second triple tied it at 52-52 with 8:17 remaining despite U-M’s 6-for-21 shooting from long range.

OSU’s CJ Walker heated up from mid-range, hitting a couple to put the Buckeyes back in front. Teske picked up his fourth foul on a sketchy call at 6:20, and Andre Wesson accidentally banked in a three-pointer on a step-back. Kaleb Wesson followed a Michigan miss with another triple, and U-M was on the ropes.

The Wolverines couldn't score or stop Walker down the stretch, and Kaleb Wesson added the exclamation point with his own step-back, accidental banked three to add to the misery. Only a meaningless Wagner three with 0.4 seconds left cut it to 14.

Wagner finished with 18 and Simpson 12 for the Wolverines.