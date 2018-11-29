Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 00:57:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M Raises Its Ceiling Again

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!“The most frustrated I’ve been in my 31 years as a head coach.”That’s h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}