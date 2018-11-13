Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Video: Beilein, Players Talk Villanova

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan gets a rematch of last year's championship game when it travels to Villanova Wednesday night. Head coach John Beilein, center Jon Teske and forward Isaiah Livers talk about that and more Tuesday ...

John Beilein and Michigan take on Villanova Wednesday.

{{ article.author_name }}