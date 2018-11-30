Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-30 14:37:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Beilein & Players Reflect On North Carolina, Look Ahead To Purdue

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Michigan has beaten every opponent by at least 17 points this season.
The Wolverines' demolished North Carolina, 84-67, on Wednesday night, and next welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

Head coach John Beilein and three of his players spoke this afternoon about what's been working so well for them this season.

Head coach John Beilein


Sophomore guard Jordan Poole


Junior guard Zavier Simpson


Junior forward Jon Teske


