Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

The Wolverines' demolished North Carolina, 84-67, on Wednesday night, and next welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

Head coach John Beilein and three of his players spoke this afternoon about what's been working so well for them this season.