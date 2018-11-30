Videos: Beilein & Players Reflect On North Carolina, Look Ahead To Purdue
The Wolverines' demolished North Carolina, 84-67, on Wednesday night, and next welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for a Saturday afternoon showdown.
Head coach John Beilein and three of his players spoke this afternoon about what's been working so well for them this season.
Head coach John Beilein
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
Junior guard Zavier Simpson
Junior forward Jon Teske
