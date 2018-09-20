Michigan head coach John Beilein took his time in offering his first 2020 prospect, but it's a good one.

Toledo, Ohio point guard Zeb Jackson showed off his game in Ann Arbor this year and was extremely impressive. He can shoot it, pass it and he has a great feel for the game. He's also coached on the AAU circuit by Quincy Simpson, father of Michigan junior Zavier Simpson.

His high school coach, Rob Conover, told the Columbus Dispatch this summer that Jackson was a great all-around player.

“The ball is in his hands a lot,” Conover said. “He can distribute. He averaged five assists per game this year on top of 19.5 points per game. He started to rebound more. He’s a big point guard. He’s starting to fill out. Muscle and all that is coming along, and he’s only a sophomore. I think he’s going to grow a little bit more yet. He’s got great explosion. His skill level is off the charts. I think that’s what a lot of the college coaches are seeing is just his skill, his knowledge of the game.”

Reached for comment, Jackson called the Michigan offer "a huge blessing," noting Michigan was high on his list.

"They are definitely up there,' Jackson said.