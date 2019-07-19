Most of them kept it pretty tame despite being granted anonymity, though a handful of players took a few slight jabs at the Wolverines.

Big Ten players from all around the conference were asked to comment anonymously about the Michigan Wolverines' football program yesterday at Media Days in Chicago, giving their thoughts on the club's offensive attack, defensive potency and much more.

• A defensive player, on what made Michigan's offense so tough: “I don’t want to knock Michigan because they had a great offense, but we obviously had a lot to fix on our side. We were going through a lot amongst ourselves — people were trying to leave and didn’t want to be there.

"Michigan is such a running team, which made them hard to stop in general but we obviously had some things to fix. I’d say they were the most physical offensive line we saw all year.”

• An offensive player, talking about Michigan's secondary: “They were good players, but I don’t know where they’d rank in terms of the best ones I’ve seen. The corners were physical at the line of scrimmage, and they were good at keeping their hands on you and liked to hand fight during the routes.

"At the end of the day, I still had to do my job against them. We had a lot of success running the ball, and moved their bodies on the offensive line. We have some of the best receivers in this league, so we felt like we have a huge advantage there every week."

• A defensive player, discussing what he remembers about last year's Michigan game: “They performed well against us and had plenty of good players. They also ran the ball well and had a couple big plays, and that was the big thing — we needed to limit their explosive plays.

"We didn’t really look for any weaknesses while watching film on them, but just wanted a feel for their philosophy. We wanted to limit them in certain areas and make them play left-handed, and that’s what we did.

"I wouldn’t say we're looking for revenge against them this year, but we just want to finish since they're such a big game for us every year.”