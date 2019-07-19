News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football: A Game On Foreign Soil? What We've Heard ...

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

CHICAGO — Jim Harbaugh has taken his Michigan Wolverines football team on several trips overseas since arriving at U-M, including Rome, Paris and South Africa.

The next step — actually playing overseas.

Harbaugh first expressed interest in it when his team practiced in Rome a few years ago, noting he’d love to do it. It’s about to come to fruition, he disclosed when asked if he’d be up for playing a game somewhere like Mexico City.

“Sure. We like travel,” he said. “Mexico City would be great.

“We’re scheduling something … we’re close to announcing playing another team on foreign soil.”

