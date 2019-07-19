Michigan Wolverines Football: A Game On Foreign Soil? What We've Heard ...
CHICAGO — Jim Harbaugh has taken his Michigan Wolverines football team on several trips overseas since arriving at U-M, including Rome, Paris and South Africa.
The next step — actually playing overseas.
Harbaugh first expressed interest in it when his team practiced in Rome a few years ago, noting he’d love to do it. It’s about to come to fruition, he disclosed when asked if he’d be up for playing a game somewhere like Mexico City.
“Sure. We like travel,” he said. “Mexico City would be great.
“We’re scheduling something … we’re close to announcing playing another team on foreign soil.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news