Jim Harbaugh On Michigan As Big Ten Favorite: ‘That’s Where I'd Pick Us'
CHICAGO — The Michigan Wolverines football team has been picked to win the Big Ten, the first time since 2012 U-M the media has tabbed U-M the favorite. Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t hold back Friday, agreeing with the pundits.
“That’s where I would pick us,” Harbaugh said.
That elicited a few questions about his confidence, mostly from Ohio State beat writers.
“I feel like this team is in a really good place,” he explained. “It’s a young, enthusiastic team with experience, too, and I feel really good about the coaching staff.”
He was asked what it would take to get over the hump, beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten East.
“It really starts with our goals. You named half of them,” he said. “Also to win the Big Ten Championship, qualify for the playoffs, win the National Championship. Those are our goals. Then you put those to the back of the mind and focus on how you can achieve those. That’s what we’re trying to do better, more. We focus on that day to day.
“I think it’s good right now. Good, tight. But like an anaconda, we just want to keep squeezing it tighter. That’s where our football team is.”
NOTES
Harbaugh said he was disappointed redshirt sophomore Oliver Martin decided to transfer to Iowa.
“I was surprised that Oliver transferred,” he said. “He really had a heck of spring, was at the top of the depth chart out of spring ball, doing really well in school on the way to Ross Business School. That was a surprise.”
He noted he had nothing to do with deciding whether players should be able to play immediately after a transfer, but offered thoughts on what he thought the rule should be.
“Compliance offices discuss that and ultimately that decision is made by the NCAA,” he said. “My opinion on it … it should be clear to what the rules are for youngsters when they transfer. My opinion is every student athlete should have one-time ability to transfer and not have to sit out a year. If they transfer a second time, the previous rule we had where they had to sit out a year of eligibility … with that we would also keep the grad transfer rule in place so graduate transfers be immediately eligible.
“It would be good to just have a clear concise where everybody understands what the ramifications are. I think that would be a fair way to proceed.”
Harbaugh also wished quarterback transfer Brandon Peters well, noting there was a good chance he’d face him at Illinois this year.
“He brings a lot to the table,” he said. “He’s 6-4, athletic, strong arm, sharp guy. I support his decision to transfer and wish him great success … that will be one week I won’t be wishing him great success … but I recruited him, loved him. He’s a heck of a good football player and I do wish him success … just that particular day I won’t be wishing him as much success.”
---
