Michigan has a bye this Saturday, but will face Penn State at 3:45 on Nov. 3. AP Images

On his weekly "Attack Each day" podcast, Jim Harbaugh looked back at Michigan's 21-7 win at Michigan State this past weekend, and was joined by former MLB pitching great and U-M alum Jim Abbott. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on his takeaways from Saturday's win:

"Our players played so hard, smart, and tough, and it was just a great game. We're still smiling, but it's back to work now. Building and attacking has always been our mantra, and this will be another opportunity to do so. "So many guys on our team keep getting better each week, whether it be [fifth-year senior defensive end] Chase Winovich or [junior quarterback] Shea Patterson. The young players want to get practicing and we'd like to get them in games, because so many are close. "A guy like [senior running back] Karan Higdon needs a little rest to make his body feel better — he won't practice today or tomorrow. He's been laying it out on the field every single week. "We've already started game planning for Penn State, and we'll meet with the team and get some recruiting in this week. The players have a few days off, but there are no days off for the coaches."

Jim Harbaugh, on the defensive performance:

"[Fifth-year senior defensive tackle] Bryan Mone had his best game, and [sophomore defensive tackle] Aubrey Solomon played the full contest at a winning level. Nobody hits the sleds like he does, and to see him doing it in games has been amazing. "[Sophomore defensive end] Kwity Paye is on the scene right now, and he made several big plays. [Junior linebacker] Josh Uche brings speed and power off the edge, and those two guys have done a fabulous job in both the run and pass game. "You think [junior linebacker] Devin Bush is playing at as high a level as he possibly can, and then he goes out and plays the way he does against Michigan State."

Jim Harbaugh, on trick-or-treating strategies:

"Constant hustle at all times will get you as much candy as possible. You'll get more by jogging than walking, and even more if you sprint. As soon as you fill up one bag, go back home and get an alternative costume and hit the same houses again."

Jim Harbaugh, on his children attending Michigan:

"My daughter, Grace, committed to play water polo there two weeks ago. She had visited other good schools, but said Michigan has it all — the academics, facilities, the coaches and the girls are so nice and classy. "I told her I couldn't agree more, and it was a great feeling to have her say that. I'm still smiling about it. "My son, Jimmy, is in the theater program there and getting ready to direct a big play. He drinks the Michigan Kool-Aid as much as anybody I've ever met — maybe more than I do."

