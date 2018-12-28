Perhaps nobody on the team benefits more from bowl preparation than the youngsters.

With the NCAA’s new rule that allows freshmen to play in up to four games and still hold onto their redshirts, the level to which it benefits the youth may be at an all-time high.

With four expected starters — senior running back Karan Higdon, fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker Devin Bush — not playing tomorrow, a door has opened for some of the freshmen on the team to grab some playing time.

Perhaps no one has a bigger opportunity than freshman running back Christian Turner. Juniors Chris Evans and Tru Wilson will be expected to see the bulk of carries tomorrow, but head coach Jim Harbaugh stated this week in Atlanta that Turner would definitely receive touches as well.