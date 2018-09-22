Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

The only thing in doubt after the first 12 minutes of Michigan’s pounding of Nebraska was whether or not the Wolverines would run up 97 points in honor of the 1997 squad that shared a title with the Cornhuskers.

Former Heisman winner Charles Woodson, honored during a first quarter timeout for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, might have approved.

This wasn’t the 1997 Nebraska team, of course. Not close. One former Michigan team manager who predicted a dogfight texted to apologize after the Wolverines went up 20-0.

“I’m sorry, he said. “I didn’t know [Michigan] was playing the 2008 Michigan team.”

Yes, they were that bad … so bad that their fans gave a standing ovation, Bronx cheer style, when their team got a 35-yard field goal with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter to cut a 49-0 lead to 46 points.

It got so bad in the fourth quarter that Wendy’s restaurant chain, known for its clever twitter feed, even got in on the fun.