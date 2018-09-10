Analyst Breaks Down Michael Morris' Game, Recruitment
Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage four-star weakside defensive end Michael Morris had been committed to Florida State for more than two years but after an official visit to Michigan over the weekend the 6-6, 260-pounder flipped to the Wolverines. Rivals.com analyst Rob Cassidy has seen Morris in person a handful of times and believes U-M got a nice prospect who could be shaped into a monster.
