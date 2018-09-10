Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 14:23:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Analyst Breaks Down Michael Morris' Game, Recruitment

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Rg54gilmygjgrbjq5cub
Four-star weakside defensive end Michael Morris will play the anchor position at Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage four-star weakside defensive end Michael Morris had been committed to Florida State for more than two years but after an official visit to Michigan over the weekend the 6-6, 260-pounder flipped to the Wolverines. Rivals.com analyst Rob Cassidy has seen Morris in person a handful of times and believes U-M got a nice prospect who could be shaped into a monster.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}