Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (10-14)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas looks back at Illinois and ahead to a night game at Penn State with Bill Simonson.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings: Harbaugh On PSU, More

RELATED: Harbaugh Names Players of the Game Against Illinois

RELATED: Harbaugh Knows U-M Needs to Play 'Best it's Capable of' at PSU

Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson led U-M to a 42-25 win at Illinois Saturday.
Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson led U-M to a 42-25 win at Illinois Saturday. (Brandon Brown)

