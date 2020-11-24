 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks Michigan Football On The Huge Show
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (11-24)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins the Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-3 heading into a game with Penn State.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-3 heading into a game with Penn State. (AP Images)

