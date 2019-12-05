News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 21:14:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (12-5)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan football and basketball with the Huge Show's Bill Simonson.

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson and U-M play Iowa Friday night.
Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson and U-M play Iowa Friday night. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}