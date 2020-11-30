 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (Nov. 30)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-30 18:31:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (Nov. 30)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football and more.

RELATED: Michigan Football: In-Person Activities Paused Due To Covid Concerns

RELATED: Monday Morning QB: Haskins Was One Of The Few Bright Spots In U-M's Loss

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara is questionable for Saturday's game with Maryland.
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara is questionable for Saturday's game with Maryland. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}