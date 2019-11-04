News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Nov. 4)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to peek ahead at Michigan State, look back at Maryland.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 2-2 against Michigan State, both wins coming on the road.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 2-2 against Michigan State, both wins coming on the road.

