 Michigan Wolverines Football: Talking Michigan Recruiting Class With EJ Holland
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 07:28:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Audio: EJ Holland Talks Signees On The Huge Show

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland joins Bill Simonson to talk about Michigan's top 10 recruiting class.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh signed the nation's No. 11 class in the early going.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh signed the nation's No. 11 class in the early going.

