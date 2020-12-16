McBurrows originally committed to Michigan in April over offers from Baylor, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.

The three-star cornerback out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas announced his decision to sign with Michigan over Miami on Wednesday night.

While McBurrows remained solid throughout the process, hometown Miami made a strong run in the weeks leading up to signing day. The Hurricanes gave him a ton to think about and made things extremely close.

At the end of the day, however, McBurrows felt comfortable at Michigan. He took a trip to Ann Arbor for the big visit weekend last month and built a strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich.

The visit played a big role in his decision to stick with the Wolverines.

“The visit went great,” McBurrows said. “We got to view everything around campus. We got to bond with our future teammates. Everything went really well. The campus is like its own city. They have their own zip code. It’s crazy. It’s really a college town. It’s cool.”

On that trip, McBurrows also had a chance to bond with the rest of the class.

“The class bond is great,” McBurrows said. “It’s unbelievable seeing your next teammates that you’ll be playing with for the next three or four years. Everybody was cool – JJ (McCarthy), Cristian (Dixon). Just everybody.”

McBurrows is the only cornerback in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, McBurrows is ranked as the No. 36 cornerback in the country and No. 68 overall prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.