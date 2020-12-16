Michigan signed 20 players in the early signing period and a number of them will enroll early, head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday. “It’s probably going to be 11 or 12. We’ll see when it all shakes out, but [quarterback] J.J. McCarthy, a tremendous player, he’ll be here as a mid-year enrollee,” he told former U-M All-American Jon Jansen on his In The Trenches podcast. “[Running back] Donovan Edwards, [OL] Giovanni El-Hadi, [WR] Xavier Worthy, a tremendous player from California, one of the top players in the whole country. “Junior Colson, a tremendous linebacker, [OL] Raheem Anderson, [WR] Cristian Dixon, another really tremendous wide receiver from California. [OL] Greg Crippen, Tavi Dunlap, the running back from Texas. Tristan Bounds, a super tall athletic offensive tackle, and [WR] Andrel Anthony. “We’ll see if there are more, but those are the ones we’re counting on right now coming in at the midyear who have graduated early from high school.” They'll also hit the transfer portal and continue to recruit to the late period looking for guys like former Wolverines and end Mike Danna, quarterback Jake Rudock (not necessarily those positions) to bolster the roster, he added. Harbaugh also broke down the defensive players the Wolverines signed Wednesday:

“He’s one of those linebackers that can cover, come downhill in the gap, rushes the quarterback extremely well. High energy, pursuing the football. He’s never out of a play, one of the real things about a linebacker I love … showing up in the picture when you look at film. You always see Junior running, and he’s got really great size, too. He’s 6-2, 230, makes tackles for loss, sacks, is always near the football, covering the ball or causing fumbles, “He’s a tremendous player. He also had a 90-yard kickoff return for TD and blocked a punt, does so many things to contribute to his team’s success.”

“I remember going to recruit him and ran into one of my old Bears teammates … the next thing I see is a long, athletic type of linebacker. I think he still has got some growing to do, too. He’s got one of those GPAs over a 4.0. I asked him where he got his brains from and his grandma told me it’s a family of geniuses. He was ranked the No. 1 kindergartener in the USA as a kindergartener. “He’s a good guy, 6-2, 220 from Bolingbrook, Ill. … didn’t get to play football this fall, didn’t have it in Illinois. They’re going to start up in February, so he’ll get some more under his belt. He had. 92 tackles, forced four fumbles his junior year and had an interception. He’s probably a SAM in a 4-3 system. I’m looking forward to what he can do. “He’s also a basketball player and a very athletic, smart, tough guy.”

"Jaydon is a true inside linebacker, 6-1, 215, from St. Thomas Aquinas. [His coach] does a great job there. "Jaydon was at Cardinal Newman his first three years and then transferred to Aquinas, is in the state championship game this weekend. He wrestled, ran track, was a three-sport athlete. He’s been a starter for at least three years, started since he was a sophomore. He might even have played varsity as a freshman. “We got a really good linebacker group this year, and Jaydon is a heck of a good player. Guys that are playing really good, high level competition at storied high school programs."

“He’s a 5-10, 165 cornerback, part of that 15-0 class his junior year at St. Thomas Aquinas, part of a class going for a state championship this year. He’s also a track and field guy, 11.01 in the hundred, going to run track again this year as well. “He’s a corner that gets PBUs, interceptions, but also tackles people. He had 37 tackles his junior year, 19 this year. He’s not just a cover guy, but somebody you can also count on to get ball carriers and receivers down on the ground.”

“He’s a physical, athletic safety so he can cover when you ask him to cover a slot receiver or a tight end, but he’s somebody who also has a physical presence. People don’t like coming over the middle on him. “He’ll come downhill, tackle to get backs on the ground, and come with some thump, you know. I’m really looking forward to that. He’s another competitive type football player that comes from a great high school program. I like everything about Rod Moore, especially like the physicality he brings. He’s 5-11, 180, going to get in the weight room, got athleticism, toughness and grit and put a little bit more muscle on to see even more thump. “He’s also a track athlete in high school, helped his team to an undefeated regular season record, 8-0, then the playoff game was canceled. But he’s a guy that can tackle, get interceptions PBUs. He had 68 tackles, and that’s what you want to see out of your safety.”



“KeChaun, I like the legs on him. He’s 6-4, 220. They were champions as well his junior year, but his senior season was canceled for COVID. He’s somebody else who also started since his freshman year. I’ve known KeChaun for quite some time, back when I was recruiting Brad Hawkins I became aware of Kechaun his freshman year. “He ‘s a pass rusher,, getting to the quarterback. He had 48 tackles and 12 of those for loss, seven sacks his junior year. Kechaun … I’m really looking forward to him beefing up our defensive line.

"He brings even more size as an anchor to him. We’ll see how he develops, whether he’ll be an inside player or outside player as a defensive end. He’s really athletic, a guy that can go up and dunk a basketball, but also has the length, 6-4, 240 right now coming out of high school. He’s a two-year captain … also, they didn’t have football this season but 11-1 his junior year, won a state title. “On the hoof, as we’ve watched him develop, he’s obviously doing a good job in the weight room. He just keeps looking better and better and better. A lot of tackles, a lot of sacks and a lot of TFLs, blocked punts. This is a real football player."

“Dominic is another guy who just really, really developed and was able to play football this season. He gets to the quarterback, had 42 quarterback pressures, 46 tackles, is a high energy, high motor player. He’s 6-4 , 265 and we project him to be an inside guy, but of all the guys, I thought he really benefited from having a senior season. He really played well. Because of that work ethic and positive, positive attitude, you can see why he’s developed. He’s the kind of player you just see before your eyes getting better and better. “He’s right at the top if not the very top, has a real love for Michigan; an enthusiasm for Michigan, a 'Go Blue' guy. Just every time I talk to him whether a Zoom call [or whatever], he is prepared, sitting there looking you straight in the eye and has just got it. He’s got that serious but kind of little kid love for the game, if that makes sense. I’ve got a great vibe, a great feeling for Dom.”