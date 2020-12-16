National Signing Day is coming to a close. Everybody that was expected to sign with Michigan did, and the Wolverines even got a nice late night surprise to cap off the biggest day in recruiting. Here are my five biggest takeaways from the bonanza.

1. Big Fish In The Boat

Michigan made Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards its top overall target this cycle and sealed the deal on Wednesday. U-M viewed Michigan as the crown jewel of the class, which isn't a surprise. Not only is Edwards a talented ball carrier, but he's a massive pull from the Wolverines' own backyard. Edwards actually made up his mind before signing day and yes, I knew the pick was going to the be U-M. But that didn't take away from what a special moment it was when Edwards put on that Michigan hat. It's like all of the problems this program has faced disappeared for just a split second. Edwards will be an immediate impact player at Michigan and a program changer.

2. Michigan Hangs Onto Worthy

Again, I knew this one was coming and tried to hint as much as possible over the last couple of days. Still, there was quite the drama show around Rivals100 Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver Xavier Worthy. After all, Alabama did make things very interesting. Shortly after his trip to Tuscaloosa, I felt like it was a forgone conclusion that he would flip to Bama. But the Michigan staff fought extremely hard to keep him and did a terrific job re-recruiting him. The Wolverines especially made a big impression on their virtual in-home, and Worthy ultimately trusted the process. He has an extremely strong bond with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and sees himself as the perfect fit in the 'speed in space system.' Like Edwards, Worthy should make an immediate impact in Ann Arbor.

3. Michigan Doesn't Strike Out At Corner

It was imperative for Michigan to keep Ja'Den McBurrows and/or flip Omarion Cooper from Florida State. Obviously, Cooper did not happen. The three-star prospect stayed with his pledge to the Seminoles. However, McBurrows followed his heart to Ann Arbor. The three-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas almost didn't cross the finish line. Miami made a huge run and even as early as this morning, there was confidence that the Hurricanes were going to flip him. Miami pitched staying closer to home and worked hard on his mother. However, Michigan weathered the storm and kept its only commit of the cycle locked in.

4. A Surprise

I wrote this week that I was feeling better about Michigan keeping Rivals250 linebacker Jaydon Hood in the fold. But I'll be honest, I didn't expect him to sign early. Hood himself stated that he would be waiting until the late period and continued to flirt with schools like Miami, Minnesota and Maryland. Once Michigan got the train rolling, and McBurrows decided he was going to stick, Hood was influenced to go ahead and shut things down. It looks like he was being honest with me when he said he wanted to be at Michigan and wasn't playing games. The biggest holdup with Hood was not being able to visit, which he will do on his own next month.

5. Class Bond