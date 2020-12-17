Wolverine TV: Why Landing Donovan Edwards Is Massive For Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football landed West Bloomfield (Mich.) High Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, with the elite prospect signing his letter of intent Wednesday. The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down why sealing the deal with Edwards is massive for the Maize and Blue.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Five Biggest Michigan Recruiting Takeaways From Signing Day
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh: 'Donovan Edwards Is A Worker'
RELATED: Meet The Commits: U-M Puts Finishing Touches On Excellent 2021 Class
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook