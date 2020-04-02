The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, with four of its five pledges currently residing among the 130 best players nationally. We have provided background info on each of them below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Michigan lands a new commitment.

Michigan Wolverines football commit J.J. McCarthy is rated as the sixth best quarterback in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen

Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 2019 Stats: 39 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 43 tackles and six picks as an outside linebacker on defense Quick Biography: He joined Michigan's class on April 2, continuing the Wolverines' tremendous recruiting success in Massachusetts and the Northeast region of the country in general. Hansen cited his relationships with U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore as two of the contributing factors, along with U-M being an ideal fit for tight ends in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' offense. “Academics were so important — even above football,” Hansen told TheWolverine on April 2. “It really doesn’t get much better than The Ross School of Business and the football program they have. I didn’t think I was going to find that anywhere else in the country. It just felt like the best place for me."

New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei two-star defensive end Dominick Giudice

Height: 6-4 Weight: 262 2019 Stats: 24 sacks and 43 tackles for loss Quick Biography: He committed to U-M on March 25 as a bit of an under the radar prospect, despite never having visited Ann Arbor before. “Growing up, Michigan was my dream school,” Giudice told TheWolverine following his pledge. “I imagined playing for them as a kid and have been working toward that goal since I was five. "I always watched them on TV and loved the way they played hard-nosed football. They also have tremendous academics.” Giudice's 24 sacks as a junior in 2019 led the entire state of New Jersey.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen

Height: 6-4 Weight: 270 Quick Biography: He originally committed to Notre Dame on March 27, 2019, but backed off of that pledge just under a year later on March 4, 2020. Crippen then announced his commitment to Michigan on March 25, and is viewed as the Maize and Blue's lone option at center in the 2021 class (though the four-star is listed as a guard by Rivals). The 6-4, 270-pounder played his high school freshman season at Milton Academy in Massachusetts but then transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he has spent each of the last two years.

La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 2019 Stats: 2,820 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 60 completion percentage Quick Biography: He committed to U-M on May 11, 2019, after picking up an offer from the Maize and Blue six months earlier in November. At No. 31 overall nationally, McCarthy is the highest rated commit in Michigan's 2021 class and is pegged as the sixth best quarterback in the country. “I had a list of all the things I needed to check off before making my decision," McCarthy told Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt in May. "It’s a literal piece of paper I have at home, and Michigan checked every single one of those boxes.” The 6-2, 195-pounder led his school to consecutive Class 7A state championship games each of the last two years, taking home the title in 2018 but coming up just short this past season.



Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi