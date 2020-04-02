Meet The Commits: U-M's 2021 Class Coming Together In Impressive Fashion
The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, with four of its five pledges currently residing among the 130 best players nationally.
We have provided background info on each of them below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Michigan lands a new commitment.
RELATED: Louis Hansen Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan
Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day four-star tight end Louis Hansen
Height: 6-5
Weight: 225
2019 Stats: 39 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 43 tackles and six picks as an outside linebacker on defense
Quick Biography: He joined Michigan's class on April 2, continuing the Wolverines' tremendous recruiting success in Massachusetts and the Northeast region of the country in general.
Hansen cited his relationships with U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore as two of the contributing factors, along with U-M being an ideal fit for tight ends in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' offense.
“Academics were so important — even above football,” Hansen told TheWolverine on April 2. “It really doesn’t get much better than The Ross School of Business and the football program they have. I didn’t think I was going to find that anywhere else in the country. It just felt like the best place for me."
New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei two-star defensive end Dominick Giudice
Height: 6-4
Weight: 262
2019 Stats: 24 sacks and 43 tackles for loss
Quick Biography: He committed to U-M on March 25 as a bit of an under the radar prospect, despite never having visited Ann Arbor before.
“Growing up, Michigan was my dream school,” Giudice told TheWolverine following his pledge. “I imagined playing for them as a kid and have been working toward that goal since I was five.
"I always watched them on TV and loved the way they played hard-nosed football. They also have tremendous academics.”
Giudice's 24 sacks as a junior in 2019 led the entire state of New Jersey.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Greg Crippen
Height: 6-4
Weight: 270
Quick Biography: He originally committed to Notre Dame on March 27, 2019, but backed off of that pledge just under a year later on March 4, 2020.
Crippen then announced his commitment to Michigan on March 25, and is viewed as the Maize and Blue's lone option at center in the 2021 class (though the four-star is listed as a guard by Rivals).
The 6-4, 270-pounder played his high school freshman season at Milton Academy in Massachusetts but then transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he has spent each of the last two years.
La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195
2019 Stats: 2,820 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 60 completion percentage
Quick Biography: He committed to U-M on May 11, 2019, after picking up an offer from the Maize and Blue six months earlier in November. At No. 31 overall nationally, McCarthy is the highest rated commit in Michigan's 2021 class and is pegged as the sixth best quarterback in the country.
“I had a list of all the things I needed to check off before making my decision," McCarthy told Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt in May. "It’s a literal piece of paper I have at home, and Michigan checked every single one of those boxes.”
The 6-2, 195-pounder led his school to consecutive Class 7A state championship games each of the last two years, taking home the title in 2018 but coming up just short this past season.
Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi
Height: 6-6
Weight: 285
Quick Biography: He was the first commitment in Michigan's 2021 class, pledging to the Wolverines on March 19, 2019, just two days after picking up an offer from U-M.
El-Hadi was still a bit of an unknown when he decided to end his recruitment, not yet possessing a star rating from Rivals and only holding offers from Central Michigan, Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and Western Michigan at the time.
"When Coach [Jim] Harbaugh offered me, I was so star struck couldn’t believe it," he said. "I went home to let it set in and to make sure I was doing what was right for me and my family. We talked about it a lot and just realized it was the right choice.
"There was no point in waiting since I knew it was home and knew it was where I wanted to go."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook