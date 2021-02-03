 Commit Impact: What Landing Rayshaun Benny Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 07:37:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Rayshaun Benny Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan scored an important late cycle commitment when 2021 Rivals100 Rayshaun Benny flipped from Michigan State and inked with the Wolverines on National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder originally committed to MSU in September. However, Benny did not sign with the Spartans during the early window, which allowed Michigan to make a surge and ultimately earn his signature.

RELATED: What a Flip! Michigan Steals Rivals100 DT Benny From MSU

RELATED: CHAT: Everything Michigan Recruiting on National Signing day

Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan offer. (Rayshaun Benny)
Benny is the 22nd member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Benny's' commitment means for the Wolverines:

1. What a flip. I mean, what else can you say. While Michigan built some momentum with Benny after early signing day, it appeared Benny was going to stick with Michigan State as it got closer to today's date. Instead, Michigan made an all out recruiting blitz on Benny and turned the tide on the eve of National Signing Day. The entire staff put in the work to flip Benny and deserves a ton of praise. It might have been their best work of the cycle.

