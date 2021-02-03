Commit Impact: What Landing Rayshaun Benny Means For Michigan
Michigan scored an important late cycle commitment when 2021 Rivals100 Rayshaun Benny flipped from Michigan State and inked with the Wolverines on National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder originally committed to MSU in September. However, Benny did not sign with the Spartans during the early window, which allowed Michigan to make a surge and ultimately earn his signature.
Benny is the 22nd member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Benny's' commitment means for the Wolverines:
1. What a flip. I mean, what else can you say. While Michigan built some momentum with Benny after early signing day, it appeared Benny was going to stick with Michigan State as it got closer to today's date. Instead, Michigan made an all out recruiting blitz on Benny and turned the tide on the eve of National Signing Day. The entire staff put in the work to flip Benny and deserves a ton of praise. It might have been their best work of the cycle.
