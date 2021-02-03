Benny is the 22nd member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Benny's' commitment means for the Wolverines:

1. What a flip. I mean, what else can you say. While Michigan built some momentum with Benny after early signing day, it appeared Benny was going to stick with Michigan State as it got closer to today's date. Instead, Michigan made an all out recruiting blitz on Benny and turned the tide on the eve of National Signing Day. The entire staff put in the work to flip Benny and deserves a ton of praise. It might have been their best work of the cycle.