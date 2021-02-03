Michigan has pulled a huge signing day surprise. Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny flipped from Michigan State to Michigan and inked with the Wolverines on Wednesday. The addition of Benny fills a huge need along the defensive line and delivers a gut punch to the rival Spartans.

Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

For Benny, the decision ultimately came down to relationships. "I love the (Michigan staff)," Benny said. "Coach (Shaun) Nua, Coach (Sherrone) Moore and everybody. I’m in contact with all of them. That’s really why. My relationship with Coach Nua is really raw. I like him a lot. "He’s one of the first few coaches to stay engaged with me and recruit me for defense. He believed in me. He has good contact with my family, including my mother. My mom really likes him. He’s very down to earth. You get that feeling when you’re around him." Benny was trending to Michigan in the summer and early fall before the Wolverines got off to a rough start and suffered an embarrassing loss to Michigan State. Instability also played a big role in Benny ultimately committing to the Spartans.