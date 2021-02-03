There is no threat. Yep, I said it again. I wrote this exact opening line when Michigan went down to East Lansing in late July and snatched Michigan State’s top recruiting target, wide receiver Andrel Anthony, right from its own backyard. While a lot has changed since then, the fact remains the same — Michigan has no reason to worry about its little brother when it comes to the recruiting trail.

Despite Michigan State beating Michigan on the field, despite question marks surrounding head coach Jim Harbaugh, despite a defensive staff overhaul, Michigan was STILL able to deliver a knockout blow on National Signing Day, flipping Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny. Michigan State pitched Benny on building his brand in East Lansing and ushering in a new era under head coach Mel Tucker. Instead, the cigar burned out. Benny is now part of a rejuvenated movement at Michigan and should be an early impact player for the Wolverines in the trenches. The victories with Anthony and Benny prove that Michigan can take who it wants in a head-to-head battle with Michigan State. There were no other real recruiting battles with the Spartans this cycle. As it stands right now, Michigan is miles ahead of MSU from a pure recruiting standpoint.