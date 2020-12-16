The Michigan Wolverines' football program received a pleasant surprise tonight when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star athlete Jaydon Hood signed his Letter of Intent with the Maize and Blue. Hood was not expected to sign with anybody today, and there were legitimate questions as to whether or not he'd remain in the Wolverines' class at all after pledging to head coach Jim Harbaugh this past spring.

Michigan Wolverines football signee Jaydon Hood is rated as the No. 223 player in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Though Hood is listed by Rivals.com as an 'athlete,' he's fully expected to play linebacker at U-M. The 6-1, 212-pounder is a prospect on the rise … literally. He skyrocketed all the way from a three-star to the No. 223 overall player nationally in the most recent Rivals.com rankings update. Hood's signing continues a very pleasant Signing Day so far for the Wolverines. It started out on a rough note when the club lost a pair of four-star commits in linebacker Branden Jennings and defensive end Quintin Somerville to Maryland and UCLA, respectively, but things were all uphill after that. The Maize and Blue landed their top remaining target on the board at 1:30 when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards signed, and continued that momentum at 5:00 when they held onto Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star wideout Xavier Worthy, who many thought would flip to Alabama.

Below is what TheWolverine's EJ Holland wrote about Hood after evaluating him…