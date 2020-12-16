Worthy originally committed to Michigan in July over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, USC and a number of other major programs back in July.

Michigan is keeping one of the most important recruits in its class.

Worthy seemed confident in his decision and even made a self-guided visit to Michigan in November. He was supposed to make a return trip but ultimately cancelled and made his way to Alabama for the Iron Bowl following stability questions in Ann Arbor.

Alabama appeared to be in a strong position to flip Worthy, but Michigan did a terrific job of re-recruiting him and ultimately winning him over after a virtual in-home visit over the weekend.

“It was good,” Worthy said. “It was nice catching up with them. It was like recruiting with them. They were basically just talking to me about normal stuff. It was great talking to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Gattis and Matt. They just told me how much they want me, showed me the offense and Giles (Jackson) even jumped on the call, too. It was really cool.”

Worthy added that he no longer has major concerns about the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I feel like he’ll get the extension,” Worthy said. “I’m not too worried about it if I end up going there. I feel like everyone is stressing because it’s messing with the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes. But I feel like once he gets the extension everything will settle down.”

Worthy, an early enrollee, is one of three wide receivers in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Worthy is ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 65 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com.



