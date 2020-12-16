TheWolverine

Signing Day Live Blog: Updates On ALL Of Michigan's Recruiting Action
The early signing period officially begins in college football today, with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines' football program expected to put the finishing touches on an outstanding 2021 recruiting class.
We will provide evaluations on each of U-M's signees below as their letters of intent roll in, while keeping you updated on everything that occurs inside the world of Michigan recruiting.
7:32 AM — New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei two-star defensive end Dominick Giudice
"Giudice is the lowest rated of Michigan’s commits this cycle, but he has the potential to be a regular rotational contributor after three years on campus and may even surpass those expectations. Giudice has added some really good weight since committing to Michigan. Now at 6-foot-4, 277 pounds, Giudice will definitely slide inside. He has a big frame with plenty of strength to go along with it. On his senior film, Giudice has no issue using his power to toss opposing linemen and dominate against weaker competition.
"He plays with a relentless motor and has shown improvement with the way he uses his hands. Giudice doesn’t bend all that well, and a clear lack of athleticism prevents him from going higher in my ranking. He also needs to work on his get off. Giudice fits the cliché billing as a lunch pail recruit with a chip on his shoulder. Overall, you’re getting a big, strong, mean kid that lacks athleticism but will be the hardest worker in the room." — EJ Holland
Welcome to Michigan, Dominick Giudice ! 〽️ @dom_giudice27 hails from Freehold, New Jersey and played all along the defensive line and offensive tackle in high school.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 16, 2020
NSD CENTRAL » https://t.co/CFn7hRvre7 #GoBlue | #NewBlue | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/bGPDQWf21y
Key Announcement Times to Watch Today
• 10:00 AM — Jacksonville Sandalwood four-star linebacker and U-M commit Branden Jennings
• 1:30 PM — West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back and heavy Michigan target Donovan Edwards
• 4:00 PM — Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star receiver and U-M pledge Xavier Worthy
• 8:00 PM — Plantation (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star cornerback and Michigan commit Ja'Den McBurrows
