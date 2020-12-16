The early signing period officially begins in college football today, with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines' football program expected to put the finishing touches on an outstanding 2021 recruiting class.

We will provide evaluations on each of U-M's signees below as their letters of intent roll in, while keeping you updated on everything that occurs inside the world of Michigan recruiting.

Subscribers can also follow along with our live message board thread by clicking HERE, as detailed updates will be provided on location from TheWolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie as they travel the state of Michigan and attend various signing ceremonies.

Sayfie and Holland have also made a few last-minute Signing Day predictions, which Wolverine fans won't want to miss out on. The video can be seen here: FINAL MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY PREDICTIONS