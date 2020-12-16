WATCH LIVE: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Makes Signing Day Decision
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards is set to make his college decision on national signing day. The 5-11, 193-pounder is ranked as the No. 74 prospect in the class of 2021 and will make his choice live from his high school at 1:30 p.m. ET. Michigan and Georgia are thought to be the top contenders.
Watch below
