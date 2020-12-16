Michigan is getting ready to close the chapter on another early signing day. But a few questions marks remain as a handful of targets will be making their decisions today. So let's have some fun. After all, isn't that what following recruiting is all about. Here are the best case and worst case scenarios as well as what will really happen on this joyous holiday known as signing day

Best Case Scenario For Michigan Wolverines Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shocks fans bright and early by announcing that he is signing an extension, putting an end to all the speculation and creating momentum for what will be a glorious day. The entire class stays intact during the morning announcements. Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit Branden Jennings tells Maryland to go pound sand, while Quintin Somerville stays locked in despite signing day eve rumblings. With the ESPN cameras on, Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards says 'To Hell With Notre Dame' and commits to Michigan. The Fort lets out a loud cheer and starts dreaming of Edwards and JJ McCarthy touchdowns in The Big House. A couple of hours later, Rivals100 Michigan wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy announces on Instagram that he's staying home. Worthy says he was having fun the whole time and while Bama showed him a good time, he's ready to lead Michigan back to its glory days. Ja'Den McBurrows finally decides on a school and follows his heat to Michigan, leaving Miami in the review mirror. Fellow Sunshine State native and three-star corner Omarion Cooper decides to join him and flips from Florida State to Michigan. Rivals250 defensive tackle George Rooks changes his mind throughout the day but ends up signing with Michigan at midnight. It's a miracle to end a monster signing day that sees Michigan leap in the rankings.

Worst Case Scenario For Michigan Wolverines Football

There is no extension and some of the class starts to get cold feet. A few solid commits decide to wait until the late period. Meanwhile, Jennings is off to Maryland, while Somerville flips to UCLA. It wasn't just a rumor. Junior Colson stays in SEC country and flips to Ole Miss. The hits keep on coming. Edwards channels his inner Rocco Spindler and tells everyone he's off to Notre Dame. Later in the day, Worthy announces his flip to Alabama. It wasn't a game — Bama is Bama. Omarion Cooper sticks with Florida State, while McBurrows decides the best option for him is to stay closer to home so he picks Miami. Rooks announces that he will push things back yet again. Drew Kendall likes the tweet. The Wolverines finish with no defensive tackles and no corners. The class tumbles out of the Top 10.

What Will Really Happen