 Commit Impact: What Landing Donovan Edwards Means For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 12:42:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Donovan Edwards Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan scored a huge win on National Signing Day when Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards sided with Michigan live on national television.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pounder from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High picked Michigan over offers finalists Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Penn State.

RELATED: Edwards Signs With Michigan

LIVE BLOG: Signing Day

Edwards is the crown jewel of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Edwards' commitment means for the Wolverines.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}