Michigan has scored one of its biggest lands of the cycle. Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards signed with Michigan over finalists Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon. For Edwards, the decision came down to feeling at home.

"I could be a hometown hero and put on for my city," Edwards said. "I can stay home. They are putting together a great 2021 class. They had a great 2020 class on defense. It’s all right there for me at Michigan." Edwards was considered a Michigan lean for months, but Georgia gained plenty of buzz leading up to signing day. Oklahoma was always a constant, while Notre Dame did everything it could to convince him to play at South Bend. At the end of the day, the decision was already made. Edwards made up his mind more than a week before signing day.