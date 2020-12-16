Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Signs With Michigan Over Georgia, Others
Michigan has scored one of its biggest lands of the cycle.
Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards signed with Michigan over finalists Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon.
For Edwards, the decision came down to feeling at home.
"I could be a hometown hero and put on for my city," Edwards said. "I can stay home. They are putting together a great 2021 class. They had a great 2020 class on defense. It’s all right there for me at Michigan."
Edwards was considered a Michigan lean for months, but Georgia gained plenty of buzz leading up to signing day. Oklahoma was always a constant, while Notre Dame did everything it could to convince him to play at South Bend.
At the end of the day, the decision was already made. Edwards made up his mind more than a week before signing day.
Michigan was always going to be the pick, and Edwards believes he can make an immediate impact in Ann Arbor despite a bit of a cloudy backfield.
“The have four talented running backs right now,” Edwards said. “They all have different skillsets, so it’s kind of hard to utilize that and get all four in the games. One person hasn’t stood out. Hassan Haskins had a dog game. I feel like they need me more. I feel like I can be an every down guy there."
Edwards put up big numbers as a senior and led West Bloomfield to a deep playoff run before the high school football season was shut down in the state of Michigan.
Edwards is the second running back in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class, joining three-star Austin (Texas) Del Valle product Tavierre Dunlap.
At 5-foot-11, 193 pounds, Edwards is ranked as the No. 3 running back and No. 74 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com.
